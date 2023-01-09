PM Shehbaz thanks UK for helping Pakistan’s flood victims

GENEVA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with UK’s Secretary of State for International Development Andrew Mitchell and thanked the government of Britain and its taxpayers for helping the flood victims in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the International Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference here, the PM said the recent floods caused immense devastation in Pakistan which damaged agriculture, employment of people, and economy.

He said the people of Pakistan were thankful to a friend like Britain who stood with Pakistan at a difficult time. PM Shehbaz highlighted the steps taken by government for the restoration of flood affectees in the country.

He appreciated the cooperation of Britain’s Department for International Development (DFID) with Pakistan in the fields of education and health.

Andrew Mitchell assured the prime minister of the assistance of Britain for the restoration of flood affectees in Pakistan.

‘Pakistan secures over $ 10 bln’

Pakistan has secured over $10 billion in pledges from international financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of flood-affected areas, during an International Conference on Climate Resilience.

The major pledges made at the conference, co-chaired by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, included $4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $2 billion from the World Bank, $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia, according to the state news agency.

PM Shehbaz Sharif led the Pakistan delegation at Geneva moot where he described in detail Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), which laid out a multi-sectoral strategy for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a climate-resilient and inclusive manner.

