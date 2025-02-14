PM Shehbaz vows to advance objective of combating climate change

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasiaed the need of enhancing cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in the fields of climate change and sustainable development.

Speaking to UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mohamed Yahya, PM Shehbaz underlined Pakistan’s strong political commitment to working closely with the UN and the international community to advance the goal of battling climate change.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the important work being carried out by the UN Country Team in Pakistan.

He conveyed his warm regards for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while fondly recalling his strong leadership in galvanising global support for Pakistan during the 2022 floods.

The prime minister underscored that climate financing remained a crucial component of addressing the impacts of climate change, and expressed the hope that the developed nations would fulfill their commitments in that regard.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan would continue working closely with the UN on important issues in the areas of climate change, including for the implementation of various projects.

PM Shehbaz also emphasised the need for addressing the financing gap to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as for increasing the voice and representation of developing countries in the international financial institutions through reform of the global financial architecture.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for EAD Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, PM’s Coordinator for Climate change Romina Khursheed Alam and senior government officials also attended the meeting.a