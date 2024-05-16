PM Shehbaz to arrive in Muzaffarabad today on day-long visit to AJK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Muzaffarabad today on a day long visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

There will be a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

The Prime Minister will also address the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister will visit the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project where a briefing will be given to the Prime Minister on the project.

Earlier, the Awami Joint Action Committee announced to end of ongoing protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against soaring inflation a day after the government accepted their demands after several days of intense protests.

The committee, which had been spearheading demonstrations, called off protest after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs23 billion subsidy package for the people of AJK.

“The government accepted all the demands of the protesters yesterday,” the AAC said in a statement.

The Azad Kashmir (AJK) government approved a reduction in the prices of electricity and flour after violent protests in the valley.

According to a notification issued in Rawalakot, the price of wheat flour has been reduced by Rs 1100 per 40 kg bag, from Rs 3100 to Rs 2000. The domestic consumers using up to 100 units will be charged Rs 3 per unit, while those using 101-300 units will be charged Rs 5 per unit. Consumers using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 6 per unit.

Industrial consumers using up to 300 units will be charged Rs 10 per unit, while those using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 15 per unit.