PM Shehbaz to attend SCO virtual summit on July 4

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in videoconference format on July 4, 2023, ARY News reported.

The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the Prime Minister of India in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO, according to a PM Office statement.

At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders would deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

This year, the SCO CHS would also welcome Iran as a new member of the organisation.

The prime minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.

