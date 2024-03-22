PM Shehbaz to chair six-member cabinet committee on energy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday constituted a six-member Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) in order to ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects “currently underway or in the pipeline”, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the six-member committee will be chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif himself.

The cabinet committee on energy also comprises of finance minister, power minister, planning minister, petroleum minister, economic affairs minister.

The committee will ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It will also identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of relevant projects. It has been ordered to review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses.

Read More: PM Shehbaz hints at taking ‘tough’ decision to tackle economic challenges

The committee will also identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives.

The energy committee will also conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once every fortnight. It will ensure adequate stocks of petroleum products in the country through policy/administrative measures.

It will develop efficient energy markets through deregulation within limits allowed by regulators; and reduce theft losses in energy sector and to pass on benefits to consumer.