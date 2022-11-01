PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for maiden China visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on a two-day official visit to China at Premier Li Keqiang’s invitation on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting Foreign Office (FO).

It will be the prime minister’s first official visit to China since assuming office in April this year.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Railways Minister Saad Rafique and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are part of the delegation accompanying the premier.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said his discussions with the Chinese leadership would focus on the “revitalisation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) among many other things”.

My discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things. 2nd phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift quality of our people’s lives. There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle. https://t.co/A6knRLzN6l — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 1, 2022

During his stay, the prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang. The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

“The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on October 27, 2022,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian during his briefing in Beijing, said China warmly welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit.

China looks forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation with Pakistan and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two peoples, he added.

