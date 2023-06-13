PM Shehbaz to inaugurate various projects in twin cities tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate and break ground for different road projects in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister will inaugurate the Srinagar Highway-Seventh Avenue overhead bridge.

Later, he will attend the opening ceremony of the reconstructed Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (previously known as IJP Road) and also perform the groundbreaking of 11th Avenue.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also be given a detailed briefing on the development projects.

Two days earlier, PM Shehbaz inaugurated Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore. The Sabzazar Sports Complex is the first of a total 14 sports facilities planned during Shehbaz’s term as Punjab chief minister.

The residents of Sabzazar would get free entry to the sports complex, while bright students would also be given free membership.

The prime minister inspected different sections of the sports complex and interacted with young athletes and school children. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqavi was also present on the occasion.