PM Shehbaz lands in Karachi on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif landed in Karachi on a day-long visit, ARY News reported.

As per details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Faisal base upon his arrival in Karachi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Karachi port to review its operations and make important decisions for improvement.

The Prime Minister will be briefed about Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

He will also meet a delegation of businessmen from the export and import sector.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also take a briefing on increasing national income, facilities for the business community and reforms in the export and import sector. Important decisions will be taken in this regard.