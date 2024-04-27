PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will depart on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday (today) to attend a two-day special meeting of the World Economic Forum on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Shehbaz will also meet the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman where bilateral ties and the Saudi premier’s visit to Pakistan will be discussed.

The prime minister is also expected to meet the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva and discuss the new economic package with the monetary fund.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz along with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials will meet Bill Gates.

Sharif last traveled to Saudi Arabia during his second term as PM at the start of the ongoing month.

During his visit, Prime Minister Sharif met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed further fortifying of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

The prime minister had also performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside Ka’aba as he was granted access inside ‘Baitullah’, as a special gesture.

Later, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Pakistan to discuss investment projects.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz expressed his deep appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and conveyed his sincerest wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The prime minister informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan. He also highlighted the key role of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the cooperation of all institutions for the promotion of investment in the country through SIFC.