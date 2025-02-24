PM Shehbaz to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on February 25 and 26 at the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to Foreign Office, the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of his cabinet.

PM Shehbaz and President of Uzbekistan, during the bilateral meeting would discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation including connectivity, economic, trade, investment, energy, defence and security, regional stability, and education. The leaders would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs will also be signed.

“PM would also address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. Leading businessmen from both sides will participate in the Business Forum and hold B2B meetings to further enhance bilateral trade.”

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound together by common bonds of history, culture, religion, and their aspirations for peace and development.

“The Prime Minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen its ties with Uzbekistan, through fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership, as part of the strategic vision for regional integration and economic prosperity.”

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding and agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, tourism and education.

The documents were exchanged following talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the documents exchange ceremony.

The two countries signed an MoU between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and PSO for collaboration in Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan also signed an amendment agreement to Framework Agreement for the sale and purchase of LNG cargoes related to Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Azerbaijan’s city of Nakhchivan and Pakistan’s city of Lahore to promote cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism, urban development, education, science, economy and other relevant fields of public life.