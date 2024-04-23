PM Shehbaz to reach Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Karachi on Wednesday on his first visit to the port city after assuming the office for the second time, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the prime minister would meet Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori along with holding meetings with the business community

PM Shehbaz Sharif will first visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to offer Fatiha. The prime minister will hold a separate meeting with the Governor of Sindh and the Chief Minister in which important issues will be discussed.

An important part of the Prime Minister’s visit is the meeting with the business community, in which he will take the businessmen and industrialists into confidence about the government’s efforts to improve the economy.

Read More: PM Shehbaz Sharif suspends high-ranking FBR official for delaying tax cases

The meeting of the federal cabinet that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to the prime minister’s visit to Karachi.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the willful delay in tax cases and ordered for suspension of Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other relevant officials.

The prime minister, while issuing directives for the suspension of all the relevant officials, directed for holding of inquiry against them, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Shehbaz Sharif, soon after assuming PM office, had directed immediate reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and decided to oversee the process himself.

As per details, billion rupees worth cases related to government revenues have been pending for adjudication in the Tax Tribunals.