PM Shehbaz to undertake two-day visit to Tajikistan from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 2-3, 2024, at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues.

The two sides will also sign agreements and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) in diverse areas of cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that PM Shehbaz is set to leave for a three-day visit to Central Asia on July 2. The tour, which includes visits to Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, aims to bolster trade, investment, and diplomatic ties.

In Kazakhstan, PM Sharif will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit for heads of state in Astana on July 3 and 4.

The summit will see participation from several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the attendance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains uncertain.

On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the premier is expected to meet with various world leaders, including Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.