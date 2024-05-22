PM Shehbaz to visit UAE on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers of his cabinet, will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

This would be the prime minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

“The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE with special focus on trade and investment. Prime Minister Sharif is also likely to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity. Frequent high-level exchanges form a distinguishing feature of brotherly ties between the two countries.

“The Prime Minister’s visit marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE,” it was further added.

Read More: PM Shehbaz visits Iran Embassy to condole deaths of President Raisi, others

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif attended a memorial ceremony of late Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues who died in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19, ARY News reported.

During the ceremony, the prime minister visited the hall where the late president’s body was laid and offered prayers for his soul, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Shehbaz paid rich tribute to Ebrahim Raisi for development and prosperity of the Iranian people, promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations and services to the region.

He expressed his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to Iran’s Acting President Dr Muhammad Mokhber.