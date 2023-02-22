PM Shehbaz to write to President Alvi for ‘transgressing authority’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced that he would write to President Dr Arif Alvi for ‘transgressing authority’ after the latter unilaterally announced a date for holding elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the prime minister excoriated President Arif Alvi for unilaterally announcing a date for elections on provincial assemblies, terming the move ‘unconstitutional’.

PM Shehbaz Sharif noted that the president has no right to announce a date for elections on provincial assemblies.

“He [President] had committed an unconstitutional act nine months ago”, he said in apparent reference to the dissolution of National Assembly in April 2022.

The premier said that the federal cabinet has decided to write a letter to President to condemn his move.

The development came after President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 9 as the date for holding general elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. The announced the date under section 57(2) of the constitution.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja president Arif Alvi said the constitution does not allow to exceed 90 days for holding elections after the dissolution of assemblies and he has taken the oath to defend and protect the constitution.

The letter stated that ECP and governor KP and Punjab are not fulfilling their duties to hold elections within 90 days and the president has announced an election date to avoid violation of the constitution.

He said that both the constitutional offices are placing the ball in each other’s court, which is resulting in delay and creating a serious danger to the constitution. President Arif Alvi said that it is ECP’s responsibility to hold the election in 90 days and he started the process of serious consultation on the election date.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

