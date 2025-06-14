PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with Turkiye President Erdogan

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed the current regional situation.

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz said, “Spoke with my dear brother President Erdogan this evening on the grave regional situation following Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran.”

“We agreed such actions are a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace. Also condemned Israel’s continued brutality in Palestine.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and multilateral diplomacy, including at the UN and OIC.

“Appreciated President Erdogan’s leadership & congratulated him on the honour conferred by Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum,” the prime minster posted on X.

Earlier in a telephone conversation with Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people and the government of the brotherly country against Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression.

According to a press statement issued here, the prime minster strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law.

“Iran had the right to self-defence, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” PM Shehbaz added in conversation with the president of Iran.

While expressing heartfelt condolences to President Pezeshkian over the loss of precious lives in the attacks, the prime minister recalled Pakistan’s support to Iran at the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting, held on Friday.

The prime minster denounced Israel’s blatant provocations and adventurism as a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability. He also strongly condemned Israel’s unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians, carried out with complete impunity.