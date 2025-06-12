PM Shehbaz, UAE President discuss bilateral, regional issues

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the strong, fraternal ties between their nations, rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and a legacy of close partnership.

During their meeting, the leaders addressed various bilateral, regional, and global matters of common interest, pledging to deepen cooperation in critical sectors.

PM Shehbaz, who was visiting the UAE, conveyed his sincere gratitude to the leadership of the brotherly country for its constructive role in helping to defuse tensions between Pakistan and India. He appreciated the UAE’s positive role in promoting peace, dialogue and stability in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and ongoing engagements at all levels. The leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and continue working together to advance shared goals of regional peace and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his earlier invitation to the President of UAE to visit Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.

Later in a post on X, the prime minister said, “Delighted to meet my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during my official visit to the UAE. I thanked him for the UAE’s vital role in easing recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Our deep-rooted ties built on trust and brotherhood, continue to grow stronger, especially in trade and investment. I look forward to welcoming His Highness to Pakistan soon,” he added.