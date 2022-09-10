PM, UN Secretary General arrives in Sukkur to visit flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have arrived in Sukkur to visit flood-affected areas of Sindh provinces, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the prime minister and UN Secretary General were received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Both personalities would meet the flood affectees and review the damages and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

On the occasion, members of the federal cabinet and UN delegation would also accompany them. The prime minister and the UN secretary general would also take an aerial view of the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

António Guterres reached Pakistan, a day earlier, where he would express support in wake of devastating floods in the country which killed more than 1,300 people and displaced over 33 million others.

According to Foreign Office, upon his arrival, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was received by Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar at the Islamabad airport.

Addressing a joint press conference, the visiting dignitary said that Pakistan was among the worst affected from climate change globally and requires massive financial support to deal with floods.

“I know how these floods have devastated Pakistanis and I assure them to mobilize all our resources to divert attention of international community towards it,” he said.

