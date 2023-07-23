PM Shehbaz urges public to defeat PTI’s ‘political masquerades’ in elections

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to avenge the rigging of the 2018 general elections with the power of their mandate during the upcoming general elections by defeating the ‘political masquerades’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing a ceremony after laying foundation stone of development projects, including Faisalabad Satyana bypass linking Motorway-3.

PM Shehbaz claimed that during 2018 rigged polls, Imran Khan and his clique was brought to power but the people of Faisalabad would defeat them in the general elections by massively supporting the PML-N candidates.

He regretted that during the PTI’s four years rule, not a single brick was laid on the projects initiated by the PML-N government rather a “barrage of baseless and awkward allegations were levelled against the opposition leadership”.

“Imran Khan was made the prime minister through rigged polls, with malfunctioning of RTS and the PML-N was deprived of its seats”, he claimed.

The premier sneered that contrary to Imran Khan’s tall claims for a vast network of public welfare projects, nothing tangible could be witnessed. “Where were those $300 billion, they claimed were parked abroad!” he remarked and jeered that not a single penny could be brought back.

The prime minister further castigated the PTI chief for his claims against seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said rather he reneged on the agreement and conspired and burdened the coalition government.

He assured that if given a chance, they promised ‘to fight for Pakistan and secure its lost place among the comity of nations and will break the begging bowl by sending its pieces to be decorated around Banigala.’

He opined that such achievement would not be possible with witchcraft but by hard work, sincerity and devotion.

He said that his government had distributed R 100 billion across Pakistan after the last year’s devastating floods that had affected millions of people. He said they had steered the country out of default due to the joint efforts of coalition government.

The prime minister also announced to give millions of laptops to the young people if came to power besides, developing agriculture, natural resources and minerals sectors.

About hike in prices of electricity, the prime minister maintained that it was not applicable to those consumers using up to 200 units.

He regretted that 190 million pounds fraud story and proceeds from Toshakhana watch sale should have been deposited in the national exchequer or donated to the students of Danish schools instead making way into pockets of PTI’s leadership.