PM Shehbaz urges UN chief to resolve Kashmir dispute

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has pressed United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take an active role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute justly, which is crucial for establishing enduring peace in South Asia.

PM Shehbaz held a telephonic discussion with the UN Secretary General to share perspectives on the South Asian situation. This was the third call between the two leaders within the last two weeks.

The Prime Minister commended the Secretary-General’s guidance and diplomatic endeavors to mitigate the volatile situation in South Asia, which had been critically jeopardized by India’s unwarranted and unjustified aggression toward Pakistan.

He said the Secretary-General’s continued engagement and preventive diplomacy demonstrated his enduring commitment to protection of the UN Charter’s principles and purposes, and to foster peace in South Asia.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan has agreed to ceasefire understanding in the larger interest of peace in the region. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to promote peace in South Asia, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

PM denounced India’s aggression on the false pretext of terrorism, while characterizing it as a dangerous precedent of which the international community should take due cognizance.

He also expressed concerns over the continued provocative and inflammatory remarks by Indian leadership, as a threat to the fragile regional peace.

The UN Secretary General welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while expressing condolences over the loss of civilian lives.

He expressed his commitment to continued engagement with both sides to advance regional peace and stability. He said it is his duty to work for promotion of international peace, which was needed by the world.