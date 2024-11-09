PM Shehbaz visits Islamabad’s Cascade Police Service Center for diplomats

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the Cascade Police Service Center, which was established to facilitate the diplomatic community in the diplomatic enclave.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz commended the establishment of a modern service center equipped with advanced facilities for diplomats and foreign nationals.

The prime minister appreciated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s initiative for the establishment of the police service center. “Providing all possible facilities to the diplomatic community is our priority,” the prime minister added.

He also praised the establishment of the Cascade Service Center in Islamabad, designed to meet international standards and the demands of modern times.

At the service center, the diplomatic community and foreign nationals will have access to services such as issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, general police verification, reporting of lost items, tenant registration, foreigner registration, registration of domestic workers, volunteer registration, vehicle verification, and obtaining copies of FIRs.

The Inspector General of Islamabad Police briefed the prime minister on the facilities being provided to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, were also present.

Earlier on Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government is committed to achieving the target of 25 billion US Dollars in IT exports over the next three years, hoping that Pakistan would get 5G internet service soon.

Speaking to a delegation of a private group in Islamabad on Friday, PM Shehbaz said the government is working to develop and promote the telecommunication sector. He expressed the government’s determination to achieve the target of USD 25 billion through IT exports in the next three years.

PM Shehbaz said that steps are being taken to introduce 5G internet services for faster and reliable internet services in Pakistan. He said this will also help achieve the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Describing the role of telecom sector as very important in promoting cashless and digital economy, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s willingness to work with the group for promotion of Information Technology, digitisation and artificial intelligence.