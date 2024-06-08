PM Shehbaz visits ‘historical’ Chinese Terracotta Warriors Museum in Xi’an

XI’AN: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by the Pakistani delegation visited the historical site of China, Terracotta Warriors Museum on Saturday.

The visit was part of an invitation extended by the Chinese President Xi Jinping to the prime minister to visit the museum in his hometown, Xi’an.

During his visit to Terracotta Warriors Museum, the prime minister and the delegation were briefed on the preservation and restoration of historical heritage and the promotion of tourism.

PM Shehbaz, who is on a five-day official visit to China, visited various sections of the museum and commended the beauty of ancient Chinese heritage and the skill of Chinese artisans.

“Great nations protect and take care of their historical assets like the Chinese do”, he said adding that the skill of the Chinese craftsmen of 200 BC was admirable.

The prime minister also appreciated the Chinese government’s efforts in preserving and restoring the historical site saying that Pakistan was also rich in historical and cultural heritage.

He said the government would also restore and promote its own historical sites as tourist destinations.

PM Shehbaz also thanked the President Xi for inviting him to visit the museum.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Rana Tanveer Hussain also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi province, on the third phase of his China visit.

He was warmly received by Shaanxi’s Deputy Governor Chen Chunjiang, high-ranking Chinese diplomatic officials, and senior Pakistani diplomatic officials.

During his stay in Xi’an, the prime minister will meet with the top leadership of the Shaanxi provincial party committee. He will also visit the Yangling Institute, a renowned institution specializing in modern agriculture.