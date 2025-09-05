PM Shehbaz vows support for flood victims' rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the flood-affected areas and aftermath of heavy rainfall, reiterating the government’s firm commitment to the rehabilitation of flood victims, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the damage caused by recent monsoon rains and floods across Pakistan was discussed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that rehabilitation of flood victims remains the top priority of the federal government. He instructed officials to ensure real-time surveillance of evacuation and flood relief operations, especially in southern regions close to major rivers such as the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab.

The prime minister reiterated that the provincial governments have the complete support of the Centre, and directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to form a committee dedicated to providing financial assistance to unregistered victims.

PM Shehbaz also urged the Ministry of Climate Change to start preparing for the next monsoon season and provide a comprehensive climate resilience strategy within two weeks.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts of NDMA, PDMAs, the Pakistan Army, and rescue agencies, and acknowledged their vital role in giving their best in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Plans are being made to handle possible flood surges in Panjnad, and officials are working to stop any breaks in the embankments.

The federal government has reaffirmed to work with the provinces until everything is fixed and safe again.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), jointly with the National Emergencies Operation Centre, issued an urban flood alert advisory for multiple districts across Sindh.

The NDMA gave the rain forecast in Sindh and warned of intense rainfall from September 6 to 9, 2025.