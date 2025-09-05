Urban flood alert issued for Sindh districts

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), jointly with the National Emergencies Operation Centre, has issued an urban flood alert advisory for multiple districts across Sindh, ARY News reported.



NDMA has given the rain forecast in Sindh and warned of intense rainfall from September 6 to 9, 2025.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts that an intense monsoon system will enter Sindh, creating urban flooding and flash flood risks in weak areas.

According to official sources, lowland urban areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and close districts are at risk of water rising and flooding between September 7 and 9.

In Tharparkar, including towns such as Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chhachro, Diplo, Kaloi, and adjacent hilly streams, sudden flash floods are anticipated in Urban flood alert advisory due to overflow from raised landscape.

Other districts such as Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Ghotki, and Kashmore have also been alarmed for possible flood emergencies, in rain forecast in Sindh.

Provincial departments, rescue agencies, and local administrations have been directed by NDMA to remain vigilant.

Residents in flood risk area are strongly advised to:

Be prepared for any unforeseen situation.

Don’t travel unnecessary during the forecast period.

Adhere the issued instructions by officials.

The NDMA highlighted that proactive public collaboration is required to minimise risks and ensure timely response during this critical weather window.

Earlier, following NDMA’s urban flood alert advisory, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Friday said the provincial government is closely monitoring the flood situation and steps are in place.

According to Sharjeel Memon, low-level flooding is ongoing at Guddu, Sukkur, Kotri, and Marala barrages. At Panjnad Barrage, inflow and outflow were recorded at 310,479 cusecs. Guddu Barrage recorded an inflow of 359,357 cusecs and an outflow of 327,481 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage reported an inflow of 331,155 cusecs with an outflow of 277,355 cusecs, indicating a gradual decline.