PM Shehbaz vows to provide facilities to children of sweet homes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s determination to provide facilities to the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During his visit to sweet home, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a gift of buses for the transportation purposes of the institute.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan, his associates and teachers for the training and education imparted to the children.

He said the entire nation was celebrating 75th Independence Day and he was pleased share joys with the children on this joyous occasion. The prime minister said that this network was serving a noble and national cause.

Earlier upon arrival, the prime minister was given a guard of honour by the children. The prime minister cut a cake and mixed up with the children. The children also presented national songs and speeches.

