PM Shehbaz vows to resolve all issues concerning KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) made significant sacrifices in combating terrorism, assuring that the federal government would support the province until the threat is fully eliminated.

Speaking at a jirga, the prime minister said that KP has been allocated Rs700 billion since 2010 under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, as its one percent share designated for anti-terrorism initiatives.

These funds were disbursed to bolster the provincial police, advance the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and improve law enforcement agencies’ capabilities, he added.

“The agreement to allocate one percent of the NFC Award to KP, endorsed by all provinces, was a fair and fitting decision, given KP’s role as the frontline province in the battle against terrorism,” PM Shehbaz said.

Emphasizing the province’s steadfast dedication and loyalty to Pakistan, the prime minister highlighted that KP’s residents voted for the country in the referendum and consistently supported the armed forces through all difficulties.

“The sacrifices of KP’s people who laid down their lives and sustained injuries for the defence of Pakistan are deeply revered and will be remembered in golden words,” he added.

Referring to the tragic Army Public School (APS) attack on December 16, 2014, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the students and teachers who lost their lives in the brutal incident.

Speaking on recent security developments, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan had given a strong response to last month’s unprovoked Indian aggression under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan’s decisive retaliation had frustrated India’s nefarious plans, adding that “India will never forget this decisive response of Pakistan.”

The prime minister further shared that during recent visits to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, leaders of these countries expressed joy over Pakistan’s “historic victory” against India. He said that the Indian Prime Minister Modi was left “frustrated and in a state of panic” after the defeat.

‘India cannot deprive Pakistan of its rightful share of water’

Reaffirming Pakistan’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, PM Shehbaz asserted that India cannot deprive Pakistan of its rightful share of water and suspend the treaty unilaterally.

He emphasized the need to expand existing water storage capacity and accelerate work on major dam projects, including Diamer Bhasha and Dasu dams.

Calling for national unity in the face of external threats, PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the people of KP for offering special prayers for the country’s success against India.

The jirga was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, federal and provincial ministers, senators, parliamentarians, the Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary KP, and the Inspector General of Police.

The participants offered Fateha for the martyrs of Pakistan, paying tribute to both civilian and military personnel who have laid down their lives for the nation.