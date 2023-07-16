PM Shehbaz vows to resolve issues of exporters

SIALKOT: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the formulation of a policy for establishment of one-window facilitation centers for resolving issues of exporters, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued the directives while talking to a delegation comprising members of Parliament and office bearers of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister on the final approval of the agreement with International Monetary Fund and revival of the country’s economy. The PM was briefed about the issues faced by the chamber.

PM Shehbaz thanked members of the delegation for standing shoulder to shoulder during the hard decisions taken in the interest of the country.

He directed the administration in Sialkot for the construction of highways and their maintenance and restoration.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Jehanzeb Khan, Tariq Bajwa, Rana Shameem Ahmed Khan, former member National Assembly Nielson Azeem, and others attended the meeting.

Office bearers of SCCI including its President Abdul Ghafoor, Senior Vice President Wahab Jehangir, Vice President Amir Majeed Shaikh, President Women Chamber Dr Maryam Nauman, Sohail Barlas and Sarfraz Bhatti were also present in the meeting.