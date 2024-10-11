PM Shehbaz vows to root out terrorism in all its forms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Duki, Balochistan, and vowed to uproot terrorism in all its forms.

In his telephonic conversations with Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the slain miners.

PM Shehbaz prayed Allah Almighty to grant the fallen souls rest and the injured people quick healing. He instructed the relevant authorities to ensure their best medical treatment for the injured persons.

PM Shehbaz also sought a report from the authorities concerned on the incident and reiterated his government’s resolve to purge the country of terrorism. He also assured to provide all possible support to the families of the martyrs.

The death toll in Duki coal mines attack reached 20 as the armed men with rockets and hand grenades attacked coal mines in the district of Balochistan, leaving at least 20 miners dead and several injured.

The deceased and injured were transported to local hospitals. The police confirmed that the victims hailed from various regions, including Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Muslim Bagh, Musa Khel, Quetta, and Afghanistan.

According to police, the attackers gathered the miners into groups before opening fire. SHO Humayun Khan stated that all of the deceased and injured were Pashtuns.

Balochistan witnessed several terrorist attacks against ordinary labourer or wage earners in recent months but those primarily targeted people from the Punjab province.