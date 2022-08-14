PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to transform Pakistan into ‘economic power’

ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to transform Pakistan into an ‘economic power’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but for it, we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are no less than anyone in the world,” the prime minister noted.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his views while addressing a national flag-hoisting and unveiling of re-recording ceremony of the national anthem here at the Jinnah Convention center.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, senior military and law enforcement agencies leadership and people belonging to all walks of live.

The prime minister also stressed holding of a national dialogue and developing a consensus on charter of economy by all the stakeholders to transform Pakistan into an economic power.

Speaking on the occasion, he also expressed his pleasure that the national anthem was re-recorded after 68th years and appreciated efforts of the Ministry of Information, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and others for its re-recording.

“Pakistan Movement is a lesson for everyone which tells when a nation devised the course of its path, the mountain-like hurdles and seas like distances could not hamper them from achieving their goal,” he added.

He further said: “We salute the founding fathers of Pakistan who had smashed such sense of pessimism and due to their historic struggle, they are now breathing in an independence and sovereign country.”

The premier noted for decades, the Muslims in the sub-continent faced the foreign subjugation, they laid down their lives, gave immense sacrifices and made a historic migration and lost their dear ones to achieve a separate country.

“They handed over an ideological country”, he said and paid tribute to all those that lost their lives in the Independence Movement.

Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the nuclear programme and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif realized it, he maintained.

The prime minister said that they were thankful to Allah Almighty for observing the 75th anniversary celebrations and lauded the contributions made by the Pakistani expatriates and their valuable part in the development and prosperity of the country.

He also prayed for the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Occupied Palestine from the illegal foreign occupation.

The prime minister expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the recent losses in the flash floods, said the recent rainfalls caused destruction and huge losses in different parts of the country, especially in Balochistan as hundreds had lost their lives and children were left orphans. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He urged the country’s youth to transform Pakistan into an ideal state and economic power hub and accomplish the mission of its forefathers by discarding the begging bowl.

