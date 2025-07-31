PM Shehbaz vows to uproot terrorism at its core

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has affirmed that Pakistan’s government is dedicated to eradicating terrorism at its core, with global recognition of the nation’s effective anti-terrorist campaigns.

Presiding over a review session of the steering committee on counterterrorism and state resilience in Islamabad on Thursday, he noted that Pakistan has embraced a comprehensive approach in the fight against terrorism.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and others were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister emphasized that ground operations, pertinent laws, active community involvement, and suppression of extremist beliefs have all been successfully employed. He instructed the committee to foster seamless coordination between federal and provincial authorities and rigorously enforce its suggestions.

PM Shehbaz also commended the role of the brave soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces in the war against terrorism. He said the entire nation, including the families of officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, takes pride in their bravery and selflessness. He said the entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, the law enforcement and intelligence agencies are united and resolute in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said the armed forces of Pakistan valiantly confronted terrorists through Operations Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb, and the recent historic battle of Marka-e-Haq was recognized globally as Pakistan’s victory.

He acknowledged the effective steps taken by the provincial governments, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Interior, Counter-Terrorism Departments, especially Punjab’s CTD against terrorism. He said Pakistan is working on a comprehensive, effective, and actionable strategy for the complete elimination of anti-social elements including Fitna al-Hindustan and kKhwaraij.

Talking about the menace of smuggling, the Prime Minister said joint efforts and cooperation among relevant institutions have led to effective actions against smuggling, resulting in its prevention. He said the prevention of smuggling has positively impacted the national economy.

PM Shehbaz said a peaceful and terrorism-free strong state structure is essential for restoring investors’ confidence at the international level. He mentioned that the government has introduced revolutionary reforms such as full digitization of systems and improvement in the tax system in order to restore investors’ confidence. He said the record surge in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and improvements in global ratings indicate economic stability in the country, boosting foreign investor’s trust.

Furthermore, he informed the meeting that the repatriation program for Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan is being effectively implemented in line with the international laws.