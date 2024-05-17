PM Shehbaz wants Chinese investment in Pakistan’s mining sector

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Chinese firm MCC Tongsin Resources led by Chairman Wang Jaichen called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whom he invited to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector and manufacturing of export goods.

The prime minister assured the delegation that his government would extend all-out facilitation to the company from minerals exploration, and processing to the export of goods.

He instructed the relevant federal ministers and officers to continue consultation with the Chinese firm, taking the Balochistan chief minister, provincial departments and stakeholders onboard.

The delegation members reposed trust in the prime minister’s leadership and expressed keen interest in enhancing their investment in Pakistan’s mining and minerals sectors.

The company delegation briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz about construction of a mineral park in Pakistan and their future investment plans.

The prime minister welcomed the Chinese firm and highlighted the priority steps by his government to promote foreign investment in Pakistan.

Federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musaddik Malik, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.