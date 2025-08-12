PM Shehbaz warns India over water threats, vows firm response if IWT violated

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned India that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty would be met with a decisive response.

“You threaten to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget,” the Prime Minister said while addressing an event in Islamabad marking International Youth Day.

He stressed that water was Pakistan’s lifeline and that the country would make no compromise on its rights under international agreements.

The Prime Minister said a “new Pakistan” had emerged after the armed forces defeated India on May 10. He claimed India’s pride was “sunk” that day when the Pakistan Air Force downed six Indian fighter jets — calling it a historic moment for the nation.

PM Shehbaz also announced the distribution of 100,000 interest-free laptops to students strictly on merit. “This government believes in transparency and merit, and we will ensure both in the distribution process,” he assured.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to empowering youth through education and technology, the Prime Minister said the country’s future rests in the hands of its young generation.

He also congratulated the nation on Independence Day and praised the role of minorities and all segments of society in the creation and progress of Pakistan.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the government was taking effective measures to protect minorities, granting them equal rights under the Constitution. He added that a policy had been formulated to promote interfaith harmony, including a 5% quota in jobs for minorities.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khel Das Kohistani said Islam respects all religions, and Pakistan’s Constitution protects the rights of all citizens, regardless of faith.

Chairman of the PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Khan recalled that Pakistan’s first youth policy was introduced in 2011 by then–Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, under which laptops, soft loans, and scholarships were provided to talented students. He added that the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) had since evolved into the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, benefiting students nationwide.