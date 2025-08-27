PM Shehbaz welcomes ADB’s interest in major economic projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its enduring partnership with Pakistan, describing the institution as a steadfast ally in the nation’s pursuit of growth and prosperity.

He expressed optimism over ADB’s keen interest in collaborating on several large-scale development initiatives in Pakistan, noting that these projects hold the potential to significantly transform the country’s economic landscape.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing, ADB President Masato Kanda, accompanied by his delegation, called on the prime minister at the PM’s House.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan and ADB could further their cooperation in the fields of railways, public transport, and minerals sectors that would significantly benefit Pakistan’s economy.

PM Shehbaz also briefed the ADB delegation on the reforms initiated by the incumbent government which included increasing tax revenues, reforms in the energy sector, improving fiscal stability, measures against the devastating effects of climate change, reduction in the untargeted subsidies, and expansion of social security.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani and other relevant senior officials.

The ADB president acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding association with the institution as a founding member.

He appreciated the comprehensive reforms undertaken by the government of Pakistan and reaffirmed Bank’s continued support for the country.

He reiterated ADB’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in infrastructure development, climate change, and institutional reforms.

