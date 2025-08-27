PM Shehbaz welcomes ADB’s interest in major economic projects

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 27, 2025
    • -
  • 14 views
    • -
  • 282 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
PM Shehbaz welcomes ADB’s interest in major economic projects
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment