PM Shehbaz welcomes Saudi interest in cementing economic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the keen interest shown by Saudi Arabia in exploring ways and means to increase economic partnership between the two countries.

He expressed these remarks during his meetings with the Ministers of Energy, Economy, and Planning, and Environment, Water, and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh.

During the meeting with Saudi Energy Minister, the Prime Minister highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government of Pakistan to facilitate and streamline processes for investments in the energy sector of Pakistan.

He underscored various avenues available for energy cooperation between the two brotherly countries, which included building new and improving existing energy infrastructure, increasing focus on renewable energy, and bringing efficiencies across the entire energy ecosystem.

The Energy Minister of the Kingdom acknowledged the deep historic fraternal ties between the two countries and highlighted the important role played by Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom.

The Saudi side showed keen interest in developing energy projects identified by the Prime Minister. He welcomed the interest shown by the Kingdom to enhance economic partnership with Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz said that following his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, both sides are pursuing the economic cooperation agenda with renewed vigor and commitment.

He expressed hope that the technical teams of the two countries would complete their work and many mutually beneficial projects would be launched soon.

The Prime Minister also applauded the vision of the Kingdom and the remarkable transformation that has taken place, making Saudi Arabia a hub of economic growth and development.

Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif held meetings with Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley.

He highlighted the potential of the Pakistani agriculture sector and underscored that Pakistan can become a breadbasket for the Kingdom and could play a critical role in ensuring food security not only for the two countries but for the entire region.

The Saudi Minister for Environment, Water, and Agriculture briefed the Prime Minister on the fruitful discussions that he and his delegation held in Islamabad.

He said that the Saudi agriculture companies are looking at Pakistan with great interest and hoped that both countries would benefit from joint ventures for improving the value chain of the agriculture economy.

He underscored that the Kingdom values Pakistan’s strategic and competitive advantages in the field of agriculture and considers the Pakistani agricultural sector as a significant area of cooperation.

The Minister of Economy appreciated the Prime Minister’s personal attention to elevating economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Minister of Economy and Planning for successfully hosting the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

He lauded the Kingdom’s role in acting as a thought leader and taking forward the global economic and development agenda amidst mounting global instability and crises.