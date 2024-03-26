PM Shehbaz welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, he urged the international community to ensure the implementation of the Security Council’s resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the ongoing Zionist oppression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped permanently.

The prime minister said thousands of women and children have been martyred in Israel’s barbaric attacks. Hospitals and refugee camps were deliberately bombed by Israel in Gaza, which is highly deplorable.

He said Pakistan will continue to support Palestinian brothers and sisters for creation of a Palestinian state on the basis of pre-1967 borders.

The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian fighters Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution, which was proposed by the 10 elected members of the body.

Washington had been averse to the word ceasefire earlier in the nearly six-month-old war in the Gaza Strip and had used its veto power to shield U.S. ally Israel as it retaliated against Hamas for an Oct. 7 attack that Israel says killed 1,200 people.