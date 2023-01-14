PM Shehbaz’s trust vote: PTI in contact with PML-N MNAs

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs to remain abstain from voting for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in National Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to speed up lobbying for a vote of confidence against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif after the reservations raised by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Sources told ARY News that President Dr Arif Alvi is likely to ask the Prime Minister to take a vote of confidence soon. PTI was in contact with five PML-N MNAs – four of which belong to Central Punjab and one to South, they added.

Sources further claimed that matters were settled with four Members of National Assembly (MNAs) while discussion was underway with the fifth lawmaker. “PM Shehbaz will be asked to seek a vote of confidence after contacting more members,” he added.

The development comes after Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi sent summary to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman seeking dissolution of the provincial assembly.

In a brief one-line advice addressed to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

