PM asks Sindh govt to launch health card scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the Sindh government to launch the health card scheme in the province, ARY News reported.

The prime minister said this during his address to the nation today.

“Sindh government should launch health card program in order to provide Rs1 million health insurance cover to every family,” he added.

Calling it his dream project, the prime minister said the Health Insurance Card scheme has been extended to the whole of KP province and would be launched in Punjab, AJK, GB and federal capital by March next year.

The entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been given health cards, while the same programme was likely to be launched in Punjab in December, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today addressed the nation and announced a “historic” relief package worth Rs120 billion to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

The prime minister announced Rs120 billion relief package to provide essential commodities to 130 million people at subsidized rates.

Under the package, he said, 30 per cent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour, and pulses for the next six months.

“You will be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 30pc lower prices,” the prime minister announced.

The prime minister, in his televised address to the nation, said 20 million families would benefit from the subsidy package to be funded jointly by the federal and provincial governments.

