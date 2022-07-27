PM slams judiciary for ‘unilateral decisions’, threatens to disclose secrets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday slammed Supreme Court judges for “unilateral decisions” and threatened to disclose secrets if “unfair treatment” continues against the ruling alliance, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the National Assembly session, a day after the top court struck down Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mazari’s ruling on Punjab CM election case and declare Pervaiz Elahi a new chief executive of the province.

“I have a lot of secrets buried in my chest and they should remain secret,” said PM, but threatened to disclose those secretes at the proper time and place if “unfair treatment” continues against them.

“Decisions should be made on basis of facts and truth, unilateral verdicts won’t be accepted,” he added.

The premier further pointed out that the coalition government when came into power they knew that Pakistan was on the verge of default and the ruling alliance decided to save the state rather than focusing on political point-scoring.

“State comes first, all other things are secondary,” said the prime minister and continued that corruption was at its peak during Imran Khan’s tenure but nobody took suo motu notice. He said that Imran Khan violated the IMF agreement and deliberately reduced fuel prices to set a trap for coming govt.

“The former prime minister only provided relief to the people after realising that the vote of no-confidence was going to succeed,” he said, adding that he took over the command with a heavy heart as ruling the country in a difficult situation was not an easy job to do.

