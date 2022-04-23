PM summons emergency session after first polio case detected in 15 months

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication on Monday after Pakistan reported first poliovirus case in 15 months, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Sharif has expressed concern over resurfacing of a poliovirus case in the country after a period of 15 months and summoned a emergency meeting on polio eradication on April 25 (Monday).

Summoning a report from the authorities concerned, the premier also directed concerned authorities for the formulation of strategy to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.

The NEOC Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig confirmed on Friday that a poliovirus case was reported in Pakistan after 15 months which is the third polio case in 2022 globally.

Deeply saddened to share that a 15-month-old boy has been paralyzed in North Waziristan, Southern KP, as #Pakistan confirms a wild #poliovirus case after nearly 15 months. — Dr. Shahzad Baig (@CoordinatorNeoc) April 22, 2022

Pakistan national polio laboratory has confirmed that the new polio case was detected in North Waziristan, whereas, the last poliovirus case had been reported back on January 27, 2021, from Killa Abdullah – Balochistan.

The polio laboratory had also confirmed the detection of positive environmental samples collected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) earlier in the month.

The government is organising special campaigns on an emergency basis to completely eliminate the poliovirus.

Dr Shahzad Baig, the Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (NEOC), appealed to the parents for administering anti-polio drops to their children.

