PM takes notice of govt officials performing Hajj on ‘public exchequer’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought clarification from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony about the report published in different news sections claiming that 200 government officials will be performing Hajj this year on public exchequer, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has been finalised by the Government of Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj, it emerged.

The list includes names of brother and friend of Federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor Shah, sources added. The minister himself will also be performing Hajj this year.

The list includes 35 members from federal minister’s office including five drivers, four gunmen, one cook and 11 personal secretaries and assistants.

The Shehbaz government announced the Hajj-2022package, putting the expenses during the holy journey to more than Rs850,000.

Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor told a press conference that the federal cabinet had approved support amount of Rs150,000 for pilgrims, after which the total cost of the Hajj package would come down to just over Rs700,000.

The selected staff of the ministry goes every year to help in works such as carrying luggage, etc.

