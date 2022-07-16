PM telephones disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Prime Minister called Chaudhry Nisar and paid his condolences on his nephew’s demise in an accident some days back. The PM prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased nephew Captain Noman.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had parted ways with the party after the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama leaks case.

Nisar had contested elections on two national and on provincial seats in the 2018 elections. He was defeated by PTI candidates in both the NA seats, NA-59 and NA-63.

However, he won the election in the Punjab Assembly seat PP-10 Rawalpindi. But, he had not taken the oath of membership yet.

