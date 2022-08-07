Monday, August 8, 2022
PM thanks UAE president for investment in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday thanked United Arab Emirates President His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the investment his country is going to make in Pakistan’s various sectors.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that Pakistan and the UAE are brotherly countries and keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship.

“Grateful to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan,” he tweeted.

“Both brotherly countries are very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship,” the PM added.

It emerged that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning to invest one billion dollars in Pakistan’s economic and investment sectors, quoting an official source in Abu Dhabi the state news agency has reported.

The move aims at exploring new investment opportunities, expanding bilateral economic relations and to enhance mutual cooperation in projects covering various sectors of the economy.

