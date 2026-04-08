PM to brief federal cabinet on Middle East situation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a session of the federal cabinet, summoned today (Wednesday).

The cabinet meeting will consider over the Middle East situation after a ceasefire reached with mediation efforts of Pakistan, sources said.

The prime minister will take the federal cabinet into confidence over the regional situation and will brief his ministers about Pakistan’s peace efforts that culminated into the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The federal cabinet will also review the stocks of petroleum products currently available in the country and consider over change in fuel prices, sources added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, a big diplomatic achievement for Pakistan.

In a post on his X account, Shehbaz Sharif said he warmly welcomes the sagacious gesture and extends deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” PM Sharif said.

US President Donald Trump agreed upon a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.