PM urges int’l community including EU to come forward to help Afghan refugees

TASHKENT: European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President of European Commission, Josep Borrell, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the International Conference on Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Opportunities and Challenges, in Tashkent on Friday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on Pakistan-EU cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations.

He said that Afghan political leadership could find a way to establish durable peace that is possible through comprehensive dialogues.

The premier emphasised the importance of continued engagement of the international community after the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan to facilitate lasting peace in the country.

PM Khan urged the international community including the EU to come forward to help the Afghan refugees. He also expressed concerns over the impacts of the worsening situation in Afghanistan on Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed disappointment over Pakistan being blamed for unrest in Afghanistan and said that no one played more role than Pakistan did in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Addressing the Tashkent conference, the prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, said that Pakistan was a victim of the war on terror and has sacrificed over 70,000 countrymen during it.

He said that it was the responsibility of the United States that had the most military presence in Afghanistan that it should have forced the Taliban to sit at the table. “Now with the US military leaving Afghanistan, why will the Taliban pay heed to any of their requests,” the premier said.

PM Imran Khan once again reiterated that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue and said that bringing peace is amongst their topmost priority in the war-torn country.