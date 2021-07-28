PM urges people to remain alert amid ‘heavy monsoon rains’

ISLAMABAD: As heavy monsoon rains take over the federal capital’s urban infrastructure on Wednesday with more showers likely to follow as per forecast, Prime Minister Imran Khan urges masses to exercise caution, ARY News reported.
Sending out the message via a tweet from his official handle, the PM said he has directed all the relevant authorities to be on high alert.
With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care. I have also directed all the relevant reponse agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 28, 2021
In a similar development, the administration of Rawal Dam decided to lift the spillway gates as the water reserve has almost reached its limit due to torrential rains that lashed the federal capital overnight with 330-millimetre volume.
The water reservoir has surged to the 1749-feet mark, touching its maximum capacity of 1752 feet, with the flood-inducing heavy rains today in the district and in the contiguous regions causing the Lai Nullahs and connected sectors in Islamabad to flood with torrential flux.