PM urges people to remain alert amid ‘heavy monsoon rains’

ISLAMABAD: As heavy monsoon rains take over the federal capital’s urban infrastructure on Wednesday with more showers likely to follow as per forecast, Prime Minister Imran Khan urges masses to exercise caution, ARY News reported.

Sending out the message via a tweet from his official handle, the PM said he has directed all the relevant authorities to be on high alert.

With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care. I have also directed all the relevant reponse agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 28, 2021

“With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care.” The PM’s tweet added, “I have also directed all the relevant response agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions.” READ MORE: High alert in Rawalpindi after flooding in Nullah Lai