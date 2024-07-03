PM, Uzbek President call for expanding mutual cooperation

ASTANA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reaffirmed commitment to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, connectivity, defence, security, culture and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister met with the Uzbek president on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit being held here in Kazakhstan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the multifaceted relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that operationalisation of Preferential Trade Agreement and Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement would further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations.

Recognizing the importance of Uzbekistan as a transit point for trade expansion for other countries the two leaders agreed to focus on this particular area and to this end initiate an examination of the various options available. Karachi Port connectivity to Tirmez was also discussed to enhance trade between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to see a prosperous Central Asia and enhanced regional connectivity.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the common interest of both Pakistan and Uzbekistan for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan which could be a partner in the development and prosperity of the region.

The early realisation of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project was also discussed.