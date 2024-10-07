PM visits Chinese embassy to condole over Karachi incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to offer his heartfelt condolences over the killings of their two citizens in a terrorist attack in Karachi.

The prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the killings of Chinese citizens. “The government is fully committed to swiftly identify those responsible for this incident,” PM Shehbaz assured the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.

The prime minister said that after identifying those responsible, they will be brought to justice without delay. “The protection of the lives and property of our Chinese brothers in Pakistan is our top priority,” he added.

The prime minister emphasized the government will not tolerate this heinous conspiracy aimed at damaging Pakistan-China relations. PM Shehbaz said he will personally monitor the investigation of this incident assuring that security arrangements for foreign nationals would be further strengthened.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the swift response and the initiation of investigations following the terrorist incident in Karachi.

The Chinese ambassador expressed confidence in the Government of Pakistan for effective investigations, swift identification of the responsible terrorists, and ensuring that they are brought to justice promptly.

He hoped that those responsible for this incident will be punished as soon as possible. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials from relevant departments were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) revealed that 70 to 80 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi Karachi that killed at least three persons

According to a report released by the bomb disposal unit, the blast was carried out using a device installed in a vehicle.

The report added that three people were killed and 17 injured in the blast while 15 other vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

It added that all evidence collected from the site has been handed over to the relevant police station.