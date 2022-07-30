PM visits flood-hit Balochistan and Sindh, announces compensation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the province.

He also took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani.

Later, the prime minister visited flood and rain-affected areas of Jhal Magis and announced compensation.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف جیکب آباد پہنچ گئے۔ NDMA کے حکام، چیف سیکرٹری بلوچستان اور لیفٹیننٹ جنرل اختر نواز نے وزیراعظم کو بریفنگ دی جس کے بعد وزیر اعظم سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقوں کے دورے کے لئے جھل مگسی روانہ ہوئے۔

PM Shehbaz on this occasion announced a compensation of Rs1 million each to the heirs of deceased persons. He further announced Rs500,000 each for fully damaged and Rs200,000 for partially damaged houses in the flood-hit areas.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف بلوچستان میں سیلاب زدگان کے ساتھ ان کے شانہ بشانہ۔ وزیراعظم نے متاثرین کی ریسکیو، ریلیف اور بحالی کے کاموں کا جائزہ لیا اور امدادی کاروائیوں کو تیز کرنے کیلئے فوری ہدایات جاری کیں۔

#PM_in_Balochistan pic.twitter.com/phreqEj86Y — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 30, 2022

Monsoon Mayhem

Flash floods triggered by the torrential rains claimed several 19 more lives during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 130.

Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem in a press conference today said that 10 districts were worst affected by the monsoon rains as, during the recent mon­soon spell, it rained 500 percent more than it was recorded during the last 30 years.

“The provincial gov­ernment is facing a huge challenge to cope with the situation arising after the heavy down­pour and flash floods,” he said during a press briefing.

Relentless monsoon rains have pummeled the country and spelled disaster in towns, cities and villages alike.

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps have been aiding the civil administration in rescue and relief operations in the provinces.

More rains

In its latest forecast on Saturday, the Met Office predicted more rains accompanied by thunderstorms across the country during the next 12 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, a Radio Pakistan report said.

It added that cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower was predicted in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

