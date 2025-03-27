PM Shehbaz vows to give Pakistan economic stability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his unwavering dedication to providing Pakistan with debt relief and economic stability, emphasizing his readiness to devote his life to this critical mission. ARY News reported on Thursday.

During an event in Islamabad, the Prime Minister highlighted the troubling rise in national debt over the past 77 years, emphasizing that meaningful progress cannot be achieved through borrowing alone.

Shahbaz Sharif stated that while IMF programs contribute to economic stability, they should only serve as short-term measures.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism about the nation’s economic progress, noting that Pakistan is on the path to economic stability.

He reaffirmed his belief that the ongoing IMF program should be the last, underscoring the need to transition from a loan-dependent economy to one rooted in dignity and self-reliance. He vowed to continue striving for Pakistan with debt relief and the betterment of its people.

The Prime Minister also celebrated recent successes, including the addition of PKR 34 billion to the national treasury within just three weeks.

Shahbaz Sharif highlighted the resolution of significant legal cases, such as the dismissal of a stay order in the Sindh High Court and the conclusion of an 11-billion-rupee case in the Lahore High Court.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the critical role of empowering farmers, industrialists, and youth in ensuring economic stability. He pledged to invest in education and training for the younger generation, ensuring a brighter future.

The Prime Minister assured the nation of his unwavering commitment to give Pakistan with debt relief, vowing to lead the country toward financial independence and prosperity.

Read more: PM Shehbaz hails successful IMF staff level agreement



Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, celebrated the successful conclusion of a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new US$ 1.3 billion arrangement.

He praised the tireless efforts of the government’s economic team, including the Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Planning Minister, Commerce Minister, Economic Affairs Minister, FBR Chairman, and other key members, for their dedication in securing the deal during a Cabinet Committee meeting.