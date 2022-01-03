PM wants spokespersons to counter opposition’s propaganda on mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed government spokespersons to counter the “fake narrative” of opposition parties targeting the recently-tabled finance bill, ARY News reported citing sources.

The prime minister issued directives while chairing a meeting of the party spokespersons, which was attended by federal ministers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

During the meeting, the prime minister took the participants in confidence on economic situation of the country. PM Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen briefed the participants on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021.

“Remove the public’s confusion over the mini-budget,” the prime minister issued directives while talking with spokespersons.

The premier, while addressing spokespersons, said that other achievements of the government on economic fronts such as growth in agriculture sector and domestic exports must be highlighted.

The prime minister also announced that the federal government would soon reveal the economic statistics before the nation.

Imran Khan also expressed satisfaction over the performance of ruling PTI’s economic team.

Last week, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin introduced in the National Assembly the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021.

The finance bill proposes amendments in income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty to impose Rs375 billion taxation measures and withdraws the Rs343 billion sales tax exemption.

