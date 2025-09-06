PM warns against ignoring Indian provocations, shifting regional dynamics

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and constructive international engagement but cautioned against ignoring the reality of “continuous Indian provocations and shifting regional dynamics.

In his message on Defence and Martyrs Day, the prime minister paid glowing tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces and martyrs, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to safeguarding sovereignty, countering external threats, and building a united, prosperous future.

Calling September 6 a day etched in national memory as a symbol of courage, unity, and resilience, he recalled the 1965 war, when the Pakistani armed forces, supported by the people, successfully repelled enemy aggression and demonstrated the nation’s unwavering commitment to its independence and territorial integrity.

Highlighting the recent “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, Marka e Haq,” Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for their unmatched professionalism and combat skills under the strategic leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and constructive international engagement but warned against ignoring the reality of “continuous Indian provocations and shifting regional dynamics.” He stressed that Pakistan would keep strengthening its defense capabilities while resolutely combating foreign-sponsored terrorism and proxy warfare.

“Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies have made remarkable progress in eliminating the menace of extremism and terrorism. The nation stands firmly by their side until this mission is completed,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister reiterated unwavering support for Kashmiris in Indian IIOJK, stating that their struggle for self-determination cannot be suppressed by force. He also strongly condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and urged the international community to ensure protection of civilians and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that economic stability is vital for a strong defense. He called on the nation to rise above personal differences and work collectively for sustainable prosperity and self-reliance.